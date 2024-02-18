Years in rehab vs 5 months carnivore diet

Stories of healing with carnivore today Adam Lacey.

Adam has a remarkable story of healing, from a traumatic head injury, and much more. He has gone through other diets, including trying the vegan diet, which left him sick, and in pain. Since going carnivore though, he has seen a remarkable turn around not only in his health, but in his social life, and business. This is well worth the listen.

Carnivore today- https://www.youtube.com/@UCmOBcCswNjToMHXE2Erd_aQ

















Healing Humanity Documentary- - https://healinghumanity.movie/

Healing Humanity YT- https://www.youtube.com/@HealingHumanityMovie

@Homesteadhow @PokoMoonFam

@HealingHumanityMovie





































