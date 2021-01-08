Dark Winter? No, it is the beginning of depopulation.

We are spending far too much time remaining stoned and drunk, watching the mainstream propaganda of main stream news, movies and sports spewed out by Netflix, all the cable channels, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter. Face it, if this is you, time to take a look out your windows instead into that idiot box or numb phone. Help take our countries back from these culprits by screaming to everyone, "awaken". Bottom line is they want you dead so they can keep the earth and resources for themselves and their own wealthy family spawns of evil. We let this go by, it will be too late. Not a billionaire? You will not be saved.