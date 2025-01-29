Hope and Resilience: An Interview with Mike Lindell

Join us for an exclusive interview just outside the White House with Mike Lindell, the renowned entrepreneur known for his dedication to election integrity. Mike shares his thoughts on the past four years, discussing the battles he's faced and the hope he continues to bring to many.

As he reflects on his journey from the creation of MyPillow to becoming a prominent figure in political advocacy, Mike emphasizes the importance of securing elections and eliminating electronic voting machines. His unwavering belief in a brighter future through unity and common sense shines throughout the conversation.

Delve into Mike's personal story of transformation, challenges, and the role of faith in his life and mission. Discover how his dedication has impacted the lives of many, and why he sees the current moment as the beginning of a great revival.