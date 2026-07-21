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Free For All Friday! Plus: Dr. Everett Piper!
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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It's been a WILD news week! Today we run the gamut...from the re-start of the Iran war...to the Dems' Platner problem...to the Kirk killer hearings...and about 1,000 more items. And best of all? A conversation in Hour 2 with Dr. Everett Piper! Don't miss!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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