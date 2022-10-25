Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HE HAD A TIP FOR US DUMMIES, HE WAS AN "INSIDER" WHO SAID GET YOUR VAX, HE DIED !! (mirrored)
245 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published a month ago |

Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q520aD0Pq3YW/

Dumb ass. Died in the vineyard just like in the movie the Godfather. He had insider information. Hilarious. We should have gathered round him on bent knee and kissed his covid shot band aid while he told us about the science. We could have partaken of his great knowledge.


"Oh please Shotfather, give us guidance and protection from the flu! What will we do without protection from the virus Shotfather?!


What a fool. Now dead like so many before him. I don't really care any more. If you are pushing this kill shot, you need to go by whatever means suits our creator.


SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE

Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket