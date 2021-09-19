Summary of Facts, Germ Theory Lie and What To Do Next

Dr. Amandha Vollmer is one of the very few REAL doctors speaking the Truth. Dr I trust and will listen to.Many thanks Sean and Dr Vollmer, hopefully more people will share this video or at least direct others to your work! So refreshing to see and hear the TRUTH from like Minded "Warrior's" Fighting against this Evil in different ways.You can NOT catch the virus - FLu and cold (renamed now to "covid" by cabal psychopaths) are detoxing processes. Detox happens on a cyclical basis. The more your body is poisoned (air pollution, EMFradiation, an unhealthy lifestyle) the more severe detox (disease)."COVID" is not a virus, illness or disease. It's the Globalist's agenda to inject the world for depopulation, A.I. monitoring and control with nanotechnology in the injections and enslavement of humanity. And SARS -COV-2 is an imaginary in-silico model genome and CGI virus. It doesn't exist for real!!! The cold and flu and nearly every Illness was relabeled, rebranded, incentivized, sensationalized and re-marketed as the COVID agenda!source: