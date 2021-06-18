Cannabis Investment, Mergers and Acquisitions Update

There were three fewer capital raises and a $319.2 million lower volume this week than in the prior week. The average deal size was $19.6 million this week vs. $7.1 million in the same week last year. Total capital raised YTD in 2021 is approximately $262M lower than the same period in 2019.Cap Raises by Sector:*One of the companies came from the Cultivation & Retail sector*The other came from Infused Products & ExtractsViridian believes debt financing is the wisest MSO finance strategy due to:*Equity valuation multiples have come down from their peaks.*Debt costs have come down significantly. (Cannabis debt has low or no prepayment penalties giving issuers the ability to react to equity market changes.)So why haven't we seen more debt issuance?The top 10 MSO's now have more than $2 billion of cash. For the most part MSOs are more worried about spending cash than raising it.Show Notes:Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker - Week Ending June 4th, 2021Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 744 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.