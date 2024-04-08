BOEING 737 ENGINE RIPS APART IN FLIGHT - Terrified passengers had to inform the U.S-made plane's crew that engine's cover is tearing off like a sardine can's lid and hitting the wing flap.



135 passengers and six crew members lucky to be alive after climbing to about 10,300 feet before landing back 25 minutes after takeoff.



A new blow to company's reputation, recently failed 33 out of 89 inspections by U.S. regulators, dozens of problems identified throughout entire production process, with investigation reporting violations of many quality control requirements during assembly.



Such a shame whistleblower who was exposing the shoddy corporation earlier this year, had to "commit suicide" in the middle of his testimony. 👀



