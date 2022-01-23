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FALLOUT: Biden’s Invitation for Invasion
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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140 views • January 23, 2022
January 23, 2022 - It was difficult to do, but President Biden managed to create the second worst week of his presidency. As his Press Secretary Jen Psaki told Americans on Friday, Psaki: "This week has been frustrating, devastating, angering—all of those things.” Then she said told supporters to go to a kickboxing class or have a Margarita. Let’s take a look at the major blunder Biden made, a green light for Russia to invade Ukraine, and the fallout.

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Sources:
https://www.politico.eu/article/germany-plays-trump-card-in-pursuit-of-russian-nord-stream-2-pipeline-dream/

https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-russia-ukraine-france-germany-talks-eastern-ukraine-without-us

https://www.rt.com/russia/546761-us-not-deal-moscow/

https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/463307-solomon-these-once-secret-memos-cast-doubt-on-joe-bidens-ukraine-story?rl=1

https://metro.co.uk/2022/01/23/nhs-staff-throw-scrubs-at-downing-street-in-protest-at-compulsory-jabs-15967053/



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