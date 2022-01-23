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FALLOUT: Biden’s Invitation for Invasion
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140 views • January 23, 2022
January 23, 2022 - It was difficult to do, but President Biden managed to create the second worst week of his presidency. As his Press Secretary Jen Psaki told Americans on Friday, Psaki: "This week has been frustrating, devastating, angering—all of those things.” Then she said told supporters to go to a kickboxing class or have a Margarita. Let’s take a look at the major blunder Biden made, a green light for Russia to invade Ukraine, and the fallout.
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Sources:
https://www.politico.eu/article/germany-plays-trump-card-in-pursuit-of-russian-nord-stream-2-pipeline-dream/
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-russia-ukraine-france-germany-talks-eastern-ukraine-without-us
https://www.rt.com/russia/546761-us-not-deal-moscow/
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/463307-solomon-these-once-secret-memos-cast-doubt-on-joe-bidens-ukraine-story?rl=1
https://metro.co.uk/2022/01/23/nhs-staff-throw-scrubs-at-downing-street-in-protest-at-compulsory-jabs-15967053/
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Website:
prayingcitizen.com
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Sources:
https://www.politico.eu/article/germany-plays-trump-card-in-pursuit-of-russian-nord-stream-2-pipeline-dream/
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-russia-ukraine-france-germany-talks-eastern-ukraine-without-us
https://www.rt.com/russia/546761-us-not-deal-moscow/
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/463307-solomon-these-once-secret-memos-cast-doubt-on-joe-bidens-ukraine-story?rl=1
https://metro.co.uk/2022/01/23/nhs-staff-throw-scrubs-at-downing-street-in-protest-at-compulsory-jabs-15967053/
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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