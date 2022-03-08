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Cara Castronuova covering J6 Defendant Guy Reffitt trial
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0 view • March 08, 2022
“I NEVER Felt Threatened by My Dad! – The DOJ Wanted Me to Say That!” – MUST READ — Shocking Statement by January 6th Daughter Called by DOJ Prosecution
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/never-felt-threatened-dad-doj-wanted-say-must-read-shocking-statement-january-6th-daughter-called-doj-prosecution/
"I NEVER FELT THREATENED BY MY DAD" says daughter of J6 Defendant Guy Reffitt
https://rumble.com/vws8yj-i-never-felt-threatened-by-my-dad-says-daughter-of-j6-defendant-guy-reffitt.html
"How Do You Sleep At Night?!?!!?" Evil DOJ Prosecutors CONFRONTED!
https://rumble.com/vws9tp-how-do-you-sleep-at-night-evil-doj-prosecutors-confronted.html
Brother of Guy Reffitt, Speaks about FBI and DOJ manipulating his family
https://rumble.com/vws9hh-brother-of-guy-reffitt-speaks-about-fbi-and-doj-manipulating-his-family.html
Interview with Nicole Reffitt, Wife of First J6 Defendant
https://rumble.com/vws821-interview-with-nicole-reffitt-wife-of-first-j6-defendant.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/never-felt-threatened-dad-doj-wanted-say-must-read-shocking-statement-january-6th-daughter-called-doj-prosecution/
"I NEVER FELT THREATENED BY MY DAD" says daughter of J6 Defendant Guy Reffitt
https://rumble.com/vws8yj-i-never-felt-threatened-by-my-dad-says-daughter-of-j6-defendant-guy-reffitt.html
"How Do You Sleep At Night?!?!!?" Evil DOJ Prosecutors CONFRONTED!
https://rumble.com/vws9tp-how-do-you-sleep-at-night-evil-doj-prosecutors-confronted.html
Brother of Guy Reffitt, Speaks about FBI and DOJ manipulating his family
https://rumble.com/vws9hh-brother-of-guy-reffitt-speaks-about-fbi-and-doj-manipulating-his-family.html
Interview with Nicole Reffitt, Wife of First J6 Defendant
https://rumble.com/vws821-interview-with-nicole-reffitt-wife-of-first-j6-defendant.html
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