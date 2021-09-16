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Critically Thinking with Dr. Carrie Madej and Dr. Christiane Northrup
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1132 views • September 16, 2021
(Sept. 9, 2021) Wide ranging conversation primarily about how to stay out of the hospital by detoxing your body and taking supplements. Some of the topics discussed:
* Reduce stress - stop watching the television.
* Reconnecting with God and your community.
* Dangers of taking vaccines.
* Taking Bulksuppliments.com Vitamin C powder to improve health.
* Vitamin D3, Quercetin, and Zinc.
* Taking various detox baths using baking soda, epsom salt, borax, bentonite clay, and Clorox Brand Clorox.
* Taking DMSA to remove arsenic and heavy metals from the body.
* Taking L-Glycine to remove the herbicide Glyphosate (Roundup).
* Keep food grade hydrogen peroxide (3%) and a nebulizer on hand.
* Keep the antibiotic Doxycycline on hand.
* EMF effects and prevention.
Recommendations / Protocol from Dr. Madej: https://rumble.com/vmcalv-critically-thinking-with-dr.-m-and-dr.-n-episode-61-sept-9-2021.html
* Reduce stress - stop watching the television.
* Reconnecting with God and your community.
* Dangers of taking vaccines.
* Taking Bulksuppliments.com Vitamin C powder to improve health.
* Vitamin D3, Quercetin, and Zinc.
* Taking various detox baths using baking soda, epsom salt, borax, bentonite clay, and Clorox Brand Clorox.
* Taking DMSA to remove arsenic and heavy metals from the body.
* Taking L-Glycine to remove the herbicide Glyphosate (Roundup).
* Keep food grade hydrogen peroxide (3%) and a nebulizer on hand.
* Keep the antibiotic Doxycycline on hand.
* EMF effects and prevention.
Recommendations / Protocol from Dr. Madej: https://rumble.com/vmcalv-critically-thinking-with-dr.-m-and-dr.-n-episode-61-sept-9-2021.html
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