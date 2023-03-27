Create New Account
ThePatriotNurse: Sit Down Y'all: We're About to Hit the JUDGEMENT J-CURVE
345 views
Jerusalem Cats
Published Yesterday |

Posted 26March2023In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the most important informative steps for prepping based on historically informed priorities and current events. The combination of artificial intelligence, an aging population and the transition out of a Marshall-plan driven era will redefine our reality as we know it. We are headed to Judgement because we have set our hand against the Lord's Land and His People.

Dave Stern, USMC Veteran shot: https://www.foxnews.com/world/us-marine-veteran-shot-palestinian-west-bank-threat-holiday-violence-looms

Further Info about the Situation in Israel: https://touritamarsupportisrael.com/leahs-blog-parashat-vayikra-2023/

The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/

Keywords
preppingfiat currencyraising childrenthe patriot nurseus corruptionmarshall-planus funded terror

