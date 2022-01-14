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"Irrefutable evidence!"
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500 views • January 14, 2022
Geo-interfering...Patently Patented.
A none profit book and formidable aid, which contains half a decade of overwhelming 'evidence' now available in full colour, and includes a 12 page list of patent numbers dating back to 1892 on weather control, "it's business!" For the cost of print & packaging only; https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
A none profit book and formidable aid, which contains half a decade of overwhelming 'evidence' now available in full colour, and includes a 12 page list of patent numbers dating back to 1892 on weather control, "it's business!" For the cost of print & packaging only; https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
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