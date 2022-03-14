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Election Fraud Questions, DHS Says You Can't Question Election Or Covid & Are Putin & Xi White Hats?
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149 views • March 14, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
25 election fraud questions democrats can't answer - https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/25-big-questions-that-democrats-cant?ref_src=aimlessnews
DHS to target people questioning election and covid - https://100percentfedup.com/dhs-releases-new-guidelines-on-domestic-extremism-will-target-people-for-questioning-election-results-and-covid-narrative/?ref_src=aimlessnews
She was just too tired to count those 10,000 votes - https://twitter.com/KennethRWebster/status/1502662360217133060?ref_src=aimlessnews
Are Putin and Xi actually good guys - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/george-soros-united-states-european-union-must-remove-putin-xi-power-can-destroy-civilization/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Journalist in Ukraine says they are being liberated - https://rairfoundation.com/journalist-inside-eastern-ukraine-people-here-are-extremely-grateful-russia-finally-did-something-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Some nasty business going on in Ukraine - https://eclj.org/the-case-of-the-missing-children-lost-babies-and-corpses-without-organs-fuel-allegations-of-trafficking-in-body-parts-in-ukraine?ref_src=aimlessnews
US funding bioweapon research in Ukraine, not just Wuhan - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/not-just-wuhan-document-shows-us-military-funding-bioresearch-coronavirus-insectivorous-bats-ukraine/
US ran bioreasearch in over 25 countries - https://silview.media/2021/06/03/us-ran-grewsome-bioweapon-research-in-over-25-countries-wuhan-tip-of-an-iceberg-ecohealth-alliance-implicated-again/?ref_src=aimlessnews
List of biolabs documents removed by US embassy - https://sharylattkisson.com/2022/03/list-of-ukraine-biolab-documents-reportedly-removed-by-us-embassy/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Who is the fake news now - https://twitter.com/dgaytandzhieva/status/1501957499448180745?ref_src=aimlessnews
Aimless News proven correct once again, hospitals get paid for covid - https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-truth-is-coming-out-about-covid-deaths_4309806.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Chicago teachers union lied to keep schools closed - https://chicagocitywire.com/stories/621340457-cook-county-medical-examiner-cps-parent-who-union-said-caught-covid-19-from-student-and-died-actually-drank-herself-to-death?ref_src=aimlessnews
White house trying to brainwash tik tok users - https://twitter.com/pnjaban/status/1502328050230251523?ref_src=aimlessnews
Democrats heading for extinction in November - https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2022/03/11/polling-emergency-axios-reports-on-rise-of-white-nationalist-hispanics/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another democrat pedophile taken down - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/13/nyt-highlighted-political-ascendancy-of-pedo-mayor/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Tesla road side assistance vehicle says it all - https://twitter.com/CarlHigbie/status/1502625527550648325?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1502853410806120449?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - The Traveling Wilburys - End Of The Line - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMVjToYOjbM
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
25 election fraud questions democrats can't answer - https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/25-big-questions-that-democrats-cant?ref_src=aimlessnews
DHS to target people questioning election and covid - https://100percentfedup.com/dhs-releases-new-guidelines-on-domestic-extremism-will-target-people-for-questioning-election-results-and-covid-narrative/?ref_src=aimlessnews
She was just too tired to count those 10,000 votes - https://twitter.com/KennethRWebster/status/1502662360217133060?ref_src=aimlessnews
Are Putin and Xi actually good guys - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/george-soros-united-states-european-union-must-remove-putin-xi-power-can-destroy-civilization/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Journalist in Ukraine says they are being liberated - https://rairfoundation.com/journalist-inside-eastern-ukraine-people-here-are-extremely-grateful-russia-finally-did-something-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Some nasty business going on in Ukraine - https://eclj.org/the-case-of-the-missing-children-lost-babies-and-corpses-without-organs-fuel-allegations-of-trafficking-in-body-parts-in-ukraine?ref_src=aimlessnews
US funding bioweapon research in Ukraine, not just Wuhan - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/not-just-wuhan-document-shows-us-military-funding-bioresearch-coronavirus-insectivorous-bats-ukraine/
US ran bioreasearch in over 25 countries - https://silview.media/2021/06/03/us-ran-grewsome-bioweapon-research-in-over-25-countries-wuhan-tip-of-an-iceberg-ecohealth-alliance-implicated-again/?ref_src=aimlessnews
List of biolabs documents removed by US embassy - https://sharylattkisson.com/2022/03/list-of-ukraine-biolab-documents-reportedly-removed-by-us-embassy/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Who is the fake news now - https://twitter.com/dgaytandzhieva/status/1501957499448180745?ref_src=aimlessnews
Aimless News proven correct once again, hospitals get paid for covid - https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-truth-is-coming-out-about-covid-deaths_4309806.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Chicago teachers union lied to keep schools closed - https://chicagocitywire.com/stories/621340457-cook-county-medical-examiner-cps-parent-who-union-said-caught-covid-19-from-student-and-died-actually-drank-herself-to-death?ref_src=aimlessnews
White house trying to brainwash tik tok users - https://twitter.com/pnjaban/status/1502328050230251523?ref_src=aimlessnews
Democrats heading for extinction in November - https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2022/03/11/polling-emergency-axios-reports-on-rise-of-white-nationalist-hispanics/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another democrat pedophile taken down - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/13/nyt-highlighted-political-ascendancy-of-pedo-mayor/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Tesla road side assistance vehicle says it all - https://twitter.com/CarlHigbie/status/1502625527550648325?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1502853410806120449?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - The Traveling Wilburys - End Of The Line - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMVjToYOjbM
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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