Uncensored: Jeff Nyquist - China Plan to Invade US by Mid-Terms in November & Australia at Risk

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Maria Zeee is joined by CCP & Former Soviet Union researcher and expert Jeff Nyquist to discuss his analysis of the recent PLA leaked audio which discusses the CCP's preparation for war times. Jeff, Dr. Li-Meng Yan and others believe the CCP could be planning an invasion of the United States by as early as the mid-terms in November, and Jeff discusses the great danger Australia is in.
The leaked audio can be found here:
https://zeeemedia.com/interview/exclusive-top-classified-pla-meeting-audio-held-on-14-5-2022-has-been-obtained/