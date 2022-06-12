Uncensored: Jeff Nyquist - China Plan to Invade US by Mid-Terms in November & Australia at Risk

Maria Zeee is joined by CCP & Former Soviet Union researcher and expert Jeff Nyquist to discuss his analysis of the recent PLA leaked audio which discusses the CCP's preparation for war times. Jeff, Dr. Li-Meng Yan and others believe the CCP could be planning an invasion of the United States by as early as the mid-terms in November, and Jeff discusses the great danger Australia is in.





The leaked audio can be found here:

https://zeeemedia.com/interview/exclusive-top-classified-pla-meeting-audio-held-on-14-5-2022-has-been-obtained/