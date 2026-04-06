WHO IS ARTEMIS? | 4-6-2026

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Show #2636
Show Notes:
Eve of Destruction - Barry McGuire: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfZVu0alU0I
Moon Landings: https://ourplnt.com/moon-landings-all-time-list/
AI Greenscreen: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=931274326572047&set=pcb.1464939521847512
MTG on releasing the Epstein files: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2165750107574462
Allen Jackson Ministries - Why The Church Withdrew: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FJNxjmo1ts
Psalm 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%202&version=KJV
Artemis and Lucifer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXegno-IfZI
Comdr. Reid Wiseman - First Time to Moon: https://www.facebook.com/reel/920931934074466
Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gp5JCrSXkJY
A Great Awakening movie: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Great_Awakening
ChatGPT Research on Artemis via Mark Trump: https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipOo0BQY28q59A2gWG1ew3J84_lUEjKbNYOEwHoyZ_U2KyxA7aQryxYE-gDBYKis9w/photo/AF1QipPXBPmDxWjgEVYWw08pMngFmQe5szUr1ba6ViWh?key=Y2s5Rk5USlhUMEJTaENGM1pYbGRkamVFQlo1dWJB
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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