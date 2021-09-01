The Road To Totalitarianism Is Paved With "Vaccine Passports"

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As time goes on, the insidious nature of "vaccine passports" continues to come into view. Should such a "system" be adopted worldwide, totalitarianism would exist like never before. We're already starting to see that the "fully vaccinated" can once again be considered "unvaccinated," as the number of shots required increases. Who's to say that the "passports" must be limited to vaccines in the future? Once in place, can't people be restricted from movement for any other reason that governments desire?