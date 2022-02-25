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Alexa Lavoie talks Police Enforcement Against Freedom Convoy on Fox News
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161 views • February 25, 2022
Rebel News.
http://www.ConvoyReports.com | For all of our Freedom Convoy coverage
Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie joins Laura Ingraham on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle to discuss police enforcement against Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa this past weekend, including an incident where a riot officer shot her in the leg with a tear gas canister.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvl8hv-alexa-lavoie-talks-police-enforcement-against-freedom-convoy-on-fox-news.html
http://www.ConvoyReports.com | For all of our Freedom Convoy coverage
Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie joins Laura Ingraham on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle to discuss police enforcement against Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa this past weekend, including an incident where a riot officer shot her in the leg with a tear gas canister.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvl8hv-alexa-lavoie-talks-police-enforcement-against-freedom-convoy-on-fox-news.html
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