Even CHRIS CUOMO Now Admitting To Dangers Of COVID Vaccine! | Jimmy Dore
Published 14 hours ago

Even CHRIS CUOMO Now Admitting To Dangers Of COVID Vaccine! | The Jimmy Dore Show

His doctor downplays the research, claims problems are 'rare' then later admits there are tens of millions of people suffering from more than a hundred different side effects.


