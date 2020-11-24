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39) US Senator Blumenthal Raises Concerns on 5G Wireless Technology Health Risks at Senate Hearing
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286 views • November 24, 2020
US Senator Blumenthal Raises Concerns on 5G Wireless Technology Health Risks at Senate Hearing | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 06/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJKIu8BjsQU
Credits:
US Senator Blumenthal Raises Concerns on 5G Wireless Technology Health Risks at Senate Hearing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekNC0J3xx1w
Health Effects Research on 5G and Wireless. Learn about 5G
https://ehtrust.org/key-issues/cell-phoneswireless/5g-internet-everything/20-quick-facts-what-you-need-to-know-about-5g-wireless-and-small-cells/
Credits:
US Senator Blumenthal Raises Concerns on 5G Wireless Technology Health Risks at Senate Hearing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekNC0J3xx1w
Health Effects Research on 5G and Wireless. Learn about 5G
https://ehtrust.org/key-issues/cell-phoneswireless/5g-internet-everything/20-quick-facts-what-you-need-to-know-about-5g-wireless-and-small-cells/
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