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Reclaiming 11 AZ Electors: One GOP Senator Blocking Election Integrity – Ledger Report 1162
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90 views • September 27, 2021
The breathtaking mis-reporting from the mainstream media on the Arizona election audit hides the fact that tens of thousands of votes (ballots) are questionable at best. At worst, they are fraudulent. The evidence is overwhelming that systemic corruption took place in the 2020 election. And the job in not done. The next step is reclaiming the 11 electors (decertifying the results), however, one state senator is standing in the way of the truth. Graham Ledger speaks with Arizona state senator Sonny Borrelli about the options at this point and who that lone Republican senator is who stands against election integrity. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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