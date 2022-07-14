Swedish Latest Study Indicates mRNA Vaccine May Alter Human DNA

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https://gnews.org/post/pt30a609
According to a study by Swedish researchers in Lund University, reverse transcriptase is capable of taking mRNA information from the CCP virus vaccine produced by Pfizer and putting it into a vaccinated person’s DNA, expressed by constantly duplicating and generating the spike protein in all organ cells. Once the sperm or egg cell of the vaccinated carries such virus information, it will pass to the next generation, causing a series of tragic events to fetuses or infants, including congenital defects. Let’s hear more from the experts.