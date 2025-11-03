If you ever run for office as a Republican & embrace this weird shit we’re gonna beat your brains out - says, Closeted Chicken Hawk at Republican Jewish Coalition summit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Closeted chicken hawk Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘beat the brains out’ of any Republican opposed to Israel (LG has received over $1 Million from AIPAC Israel lobby - link below)
💬 “You can sit in a basement with weird people and say weird things, it’s a free country, right? But if you ever run for office as a Republican and embrace this weird s*** we’re gonna beat your brains out,” the South Carolina Senator said at the recent Republican Jewish Coalition summit.
Vowing to meet “anti-Semites” on “the battlefield of political discourse” and “beat [them] politically,” Graham emphasized that “anti-Semitism, anti-Israel rhetoric, anti-Israel thought is not the road to being elected as a Republican. You will lose!”
What is “anti-Semitism,” according to RJC summit attendees? Apparently, any questioning of Israel’s control over US politics, its murder of Christians in the Middle East, and its suspected control of Jeffrey Epstein – the most heinous pedophilic blackmailer in modern history.
Lindsey Gragham has been given over $1 Million from AIPAC's Israel lobby.
https://x.com/TrackAIPAC/status/1772809986076508219?lang=en
https://www.trackaipac.com/states/southcarolina
Adding:
Trump is attacking Congressman Thomas Massie again, today.
Which makes sense, since Massie is probably the only one that has never taken AIPAC money.
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115487538389910575
geopolitics_prime
geopolitics_prime