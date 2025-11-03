If you ever run for office as a Republican & embrace this weird shit we’re gonna beat your brains out - says, Closeted Chicken Hawk at Republican Jewish Coalition summit

Closeted chicken hawk Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘beat the brains out’ of any Republican opposed to Israel (LG has received over $1 Million from AIPAC Israel lobby - link below)

💬 “You can sit in a basement with weird people and say weird things, it’s a free country, right? But if you ever run for office as a Republican and embrace this weird s*** we’re gonna beat your brains out,” the South Carolina Senator said at the recent Republican Jewish Coalition summit.

Vowing to meet “anti-Semites” on “the battlefield of political discourse” and “beat [them] politically,” Graham emphasized that “anti-Semitism, anti-Israel rhetoric, anti-Israel thought is not the road to being elected as a Republican. You will lose!”

What is “anti-Semitism,” according to RJC summit attendees? Apparently, any questioning of Israel’s control over US politics, its murder of Christians in the Middle East, and its suspected control of Jeffrey Epstein – the most heinous pedophilic blackmailer in modern history.

Lindsey Gragham has been given over $1 Million from AIPAC's Israel lobby.

https://x.com/TrackAIPAC/status/1772809986076508219?lang=en

https://www.trackaipac.com/states/southcarolina

Adding:

Trump is attacking Congressman Thomas Massie again, today.

Which makes sense, since Massie is probably the only one that has never taken AIPAC money.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115487538389910575









geopolitics_prime













geopolitics_prime



