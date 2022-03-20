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Kira Rudik: You can't protect yourself from a missile hitting your home from the air | 'The Count'
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71 views • March 20, 2022
Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudik warns about the danger of Russian missile attacks in Ukraine - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
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