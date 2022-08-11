Cities for All and that means YOU!

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Catching Fire News Published August 7, 2022
This sustainable scam has humanity herded into what they call the “built world” by 2050, confining humans to densely populated areas so as to “save" Mother Nature. In order to do that they need to destroy the ability for humans to survive in rural areas. Alex and Debbie break it all down.