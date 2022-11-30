Jeffrey Prather, The Prather Point
November 29, 2022
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:
FEMA CAMPS = NEW RESERVATIONS!
INDIAN = EN DIO – IN GOD!
HOW THEY SURVIVED IS HOW WE WILL!
INITIATION – ANSWER TO THE CRISIS
Never get stuck in an emergency situation visit our sponsors:
➡ Satellite Phone Special Offer Visit http://PratherDeal.com
➡ Save $150 on 3-months of Emergency Food Visit http://PratherPrepSupply.com
------------------------
★ Get the World's Freshest Batch Roasted Coffee & SAVE 20%— Crafted by Patriots! ★ https://TeamAmericaCoffee.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1xw2bs-autochthonous-america.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.