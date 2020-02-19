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Overwhelmed/Tired/Unanswered Prαyers? Most never try the most important thing...DANA ASHLIE
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146 views • February 19, 2020
Published on Jun 14, 2018
Jesus said..."WHEN you FAST" Learn why, in this video. Thank you to ALL of you who have already showed me your love, kind words/letters, and support. Anyone who may be interested in learning more about the DETOXING (not simply fasting) methods mentioned here, contact me at [email protected] There are Liver Cleansing and Colon Cleansing protocols that can help health and wellness in a myriad of ways, as well as many juicing tips and other methods I can share with you. Any jobs via consulting I get help me to continue to do my video production work as well.
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
It will help me continue to work more frequently. I'd prefer to be able to do this full time :) Support here gets me closer to that reality, as I do NOT run ads on my vids bc they are not something I want to promote.
Put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
May Peace be with you and May the Truth set you FREE!
Info Links regarding this Fasting Video:
A wonderfully inspiring documentary that can teach you more about JUICE fasting is on Netflix Instant Stream called "FAT, SICK and NEARLY DEAD" I highly recommend it.
John Bevere - Gaining Freedom from Pornography
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9KfSz1Razks
Joe Christ-Kim
Freedom from Drug Addiction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ch6EOVJSYM4
Fasting and Chemotherapy
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?redir_token=icsKEG_S7K9ogg4KqUIRVoCvjS18MTU4MjIzMDE0NUAxNTgyMTQzNzQ1&v=pffepQifwDU&q=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.usc.edu%2F103972%2Ffasting-like-diet-turns-the-immune-system-against-cancer%2F&event=video_description
Jesus said..."WHEN you FAST" Learn why, in this video. Thank you to ALL of you who have already showed me your love, kind words/letters, and support. Anyone who may be interested in learning more about the DETOXING (not simply fasting) methods mentioned here, contact me at [email protected] There are Liver Cleansing and Colon Cleansing protocols that can help health and wellness in a myriad of ways, as well as many juicing tips and other methods I can share with you. Any jobs via consulting I get help me to continue to do my video production work as well.
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
It will help me continue to work more frequently. I'd prefer to be able to do this full time :) Support here gets me closer to that reality, as I do NOT run ads on my vids bc they are not something I want to promote.
Put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
May Peace be with you and May the Truth set you FREE!
Info Links regarding this Fasting Video:
A wonderfully inspiring documentary that can teach you more about JUICE fasting is on Netflix Instant Stream called "FAT, SICK and NEARLY DEAD" I highly recommend it.
John Bevere - Gaining Freedom from Pornography
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9KfSz1Razks
Joe Christ-Kim
Freedom from Drug Addiction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ch6EOVJSYM4
Fasting and Chemotherapy
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?redir_token=icsKEG_S7K9ogg4KqUIRVoCvjS18MTU4MjIzMDE0NUAxNTgyMTQzNzQ1&v=pffepQifwDU&q=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.usc.edu%2F103972%2Ffasting-like-diet-turns-the-immune-system-against-cancer%2F&event=video_description
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