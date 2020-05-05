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Dumitru Duduman Revolution In America & Russian Invasion
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29 views • May 05, 2020
This video has been tampered with. I heard him speak in Colorado in the 90's. He says in this video some groups will revolt against the government, quit the opposite to what he said in the 90's. He specifically said, A REVOLUTION WILL BE STARTED BY THE GOVERNMENT THEN WE WILL BE INVADED BY COMMUNISTS!!!! It looks as though it could be in the not to distant future!
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