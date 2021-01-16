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NutriMedical Report FriJan15th21 H3 SPRING_MARTIALLAWISSUES_TRUMPOKNOW
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210 views • January 16, 2021
JOHN W SPRING, TRUMP MARTIAL LAW, DECERT BELOW 270 BIDEN, END OF DEEP STATE CCP VATICAN IMF UN GLOBAL BIG TECH BIG MEDIA, JOSH BERNSTEIN, TRUMP MARTIAL LAW, DECERTIFY BIDEN UNDER 270 GA PA EXAMPLE, DELAYED INAUGURATION, MASS ARRESTS, FRIDAY WELLNESS ANSWER TO CALLERS eMAILS PROTOCOLS NUTRIMEDS HEALING TECH SOLUTIONS, Josh Bernstein, Trump 2nd Term Martial Law Soon or Civil War,
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