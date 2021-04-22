Perfect Summary Of How The USA Was Willingly And Completely Overtaken In One Year, LETS MAKE SENSE AND TAKE IT BACK!

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Who would have believed that two weeks of mask wearing and social distancing a year ago, would have convinced the American people to give up, and that a a well thought out and heavily orchestrated hoax would take the country away from a people, who are famous around the world for the freedom they had won, time and again. TAKE IT BACK!!!