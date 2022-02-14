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2 14 22 Will make the SUPERBOWL look like a PUPPY SHOW Busted The END is NEAR PRAY
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42 views • February 14, 2022
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More on durham
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/9390
What had to happen first decode
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/9359
13 pages of Durhams discovery
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/9334
108 players dead
https://t.me/Nate1776/24626
General discusses Q
https://t.me/Nate1776/24652
Italy
https://t.me/DrJaneRuby/3512
Kari Lake puts Australian Journalist in his place
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/8060
Grand Jury day 2
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/12957
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—————————
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> https://ketowithawk.com/
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
—————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
DREAMLAND TRAILER
[email protected]
http://audiojungle.net/user/Sky-Productions
Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE: https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
File a criminal complaint, assumption of liability agreement
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Hillary busted
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/18506
More on durham
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/9390
What had to happen first decode
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/9359
13 pages of Durhams discovery
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/9334
108 players dead
https://t.me/Nate1776/24626
General discusses Q
https://t.me/Nate1776/24652
Italy
https://t.me/DrJaneRuby/3512
Kari Lake puts Australian Journalist in his place
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/8060
Grand Jury day 2
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/12957
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
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