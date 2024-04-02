Create New Account
What Did Jesus Do in the Tomb and What hell Did He Descend to? Explaining the Faith
Published 20 hours ago

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on March 30, 2024


The Apostles Creed states that Jesus "Descended into hell." What does that mean? Was it the hell of the damned or some other place? And what did he do when he came? What was the purpose of his visit and whom did he encounter? Fr. Chris Alar shows you what the Church has taught on this matter for centuries.


christhelljesuschristiancatholictombfr chris alarexplaining the faithholy saturdaydescended

