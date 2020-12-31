How The COVID Vaccine Depopulation Operation Will Run

Based off of a 30+ year Club of Rome plan to... a.] develop and use 'recombinant' DNA based technology..., b.] gather EVERYONE's DNA... c.] create a world wide health database / track and trace system... that has led us ALL to this very day that we are ALL living in, the globalists have developed the most advanced genocide doomsday machine system.It does NOT serve the globalists interests to have everyone drop dead right after taking these engineered bioweapons. Over thirty years ago the Club of Rome held a symposium explaining the very day we are living in today, and how THEY will be able to... "kill nonessentials like playing a video game" For thirty years I have warned about, not only the day we are ALL living in now, but HOW THEY planned the calculated killing of 'carbon emitters'. That would be YOU and all those close to you.With always a 'new strain' around the corner the globalists can continually inject you with mRNA bioweapons that unpackaged only God and the evil ones know what is in them to FORCE your very own cells to replicate even your own DNA to be [exactly as THEY said it would over 30+ years ago] used against you.