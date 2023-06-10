Working With God: How Jesus Expects Us To Live

Jesus had some basic expectations from His disciples; He wanted to be obeyed because they loved Him, not because their salvation depended on performance. Some might argue that it is futile to try live by God's commandments since man has a sin nature but this lawless line of reasoning comes straight from the Devil and joins you in his destructive work.

Jesus wants you to accept the fact that He is the supreme ruler in this creation and will continue to reign until He releases power back to the Father. Learn to be a servant and live a life that is humble and disciplined. Forgive the people who hurt you and love everyone around you. While this might be hard to do, it is possible for those who are walking in spirit and truth and I guarantee your life will be better for taking this message to heart.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1257.pdf

Working With God Part 6: How Jesus Expects Us To Live?

RLJ-1257 -- SEPTEMBER 26, 2010

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or any time during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm