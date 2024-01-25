PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP - 73RD UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

STARTS @ 12:15

Remarks by President Trump to the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly | New York, NY

September 25, 2018



https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-73rd-session-united-nations-general-assembly-new-york-ny/

"America is governed by Americans. We reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism." "Virtually everywhere socialism or communism has been tried, it has produced suffering, corruption, and decay. Socialism’s thirst for power leads to expansion, incursion, and oppression. All nations of the world should resist socialism and the misery that it brings to everyone."

