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Mariupol - The Truth about the Azovstal Evacuees !!
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211 views • May 09, 2022
Re-post of Graham Phillips who has been reporting the truth on the ground in Donbass since 2014 when it hit the fan. The US fake news actors have never set foot in Donbass. "More coming up soon from, and on Azovstal, Mariupol! Stay with me for that, and if you have any questions, would like to support my work - all completely independent, email me at [email protected] - thanks!"
https://youtu.be/m6E1WNlwfEo
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/grahamwphillips
https://www.patreon.com/grahamWP?fan_landing=true
https://youtu.be/m6E1WNlwfEo
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/grahamwphillips
https://www.patreon.com/grahamWP?fan_landing=true
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