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Hot Take: Virus, Impeachment and CIA
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18 views • February 01, 2020
I'm rambling about a lot of things: Corona Virus, Impeachment and, of course, the CIA! #CoronaVirus #impeachment #CIA
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The Pineys Books 1-3: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B082SCFW9R/?ie=UTF8&keywords=The%20Pineys&qid=1576725313&ref_=sr_1_9&sr=8-9
Wokeistan: A Novel: https://www.amazon.com/Wokeistan-Novel-Tony-DiGerolamo-ebook/dp/B07TTWJ8WD/ref=sr_1_1?crid=9P0QB67HMIEW&keywords=wokeistan+a+novel&qid=1577477955&sprefix=Wokeista%2Caps%2C135&sr=8-1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/tonydigerolamo
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xb8m0zFTUhZU/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtWOlHbXZRG9P2K1moOZzsg
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TonyDiGerolamo
The Webcomic Factory: http://www.thewebcomicfactory.com
Super Frat: http://www.superfrat.com
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