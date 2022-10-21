Project Veritas | NYC Mayor Eric Adams & Recently Terminated Aide Chris Baugh Deflect & Avoid Comment

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BREAKING: NYC Mayor Eric Adams & Recently Terminated Aide Chris Baugh Deflect & Avoid
Comment When Questioned on Undercover Videos Released by Project Veritas Action
“We’re not doing the questions right now.”
Then PV reporter catches up with Chris Baugh and he takes off:
“No no no…You’ve got to be kidding me.”
“I’m not talking to you at all.”
#NYCLeaks
CLICK HERE AND TWEET OUT #NYCLeaks NOW: https://ctt.ec/AeaS3