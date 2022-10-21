Create New Account
Project Veritas | NYC Mayor Eric Adams & Recently Terminated Aide Chris Baugh Deflect & Avoid Comment
58 views
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
BREAKING: NYC Mayor Eric Adams & Recently Terminated Aide Chris Baugh Deflect & Avoid

Comment When Questioned on Undercover Videos Released by Project Veritas Action

“We’re not doing the questions right now.”

Then PV reporter catches up with Chris Baugh and he takes off: 

“No no no…You’ve got to be kidding me.”

“I’m not talking to you at all.”

#NYCLeaks

CLICK HERE AND TWEET OUT #NYCLeaks NOW: https://ctt.ec/AeaS3

project veritas nyc mayor james okeefe chris baugh

