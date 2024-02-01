Create New Account
Rob Schmitt: White House & DOJ 'coordinating an unprecedented legal assault' on Trump
NEWSMAX | Rob Schmitt: White House and DOJ 'coordinating an unprecedented legal assault' on Trump. Rob Schmitt comments on the latest actions by the DOJ against Democrats, how they are hiding their true motive and more on NEWSMAX's "Rob Schmitt Tonight".



Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.


