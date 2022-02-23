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Teenager Cell Phone Addiction: Comentary from Mad World of Moby Video (Are You Lost In The World Like Me)
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51 views • February 23, 2022
Posted 23November2016 Julian West:
After seeing a low-res instrumental remix of this powerful Moby music video on my phone, I felt it was screaming out for an HD edit with Michael Andrews and Gary Jules cover of "Mad World". This amazing animation by Steve Cutts tells a powerful story, with or without the music.
I make no claim of authorship or rights to the video or music content herein. No infringement is intended. Cell Phone Addiction, Public Schools, Teenagers, Media, Peer Pressure,
After seeing a low-res instrumental remix of this powerful Moby music video on my phone, I felt it was screaming out for an HD edit with Michael Andrews and Gary Jules cover of "Mad World". This amazing animation by Steve Cutts tells a powerful story, with or without the music.
I make no claim of authorship or rights to the video or music content herein. No infringement is intended. Cell Phone Addiction, Public Schools, Teenagers, Media, Peer Pressure,
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