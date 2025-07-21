The Discipline of Remote Viewing: Shroud of Turin, Surface of Mars & the Unknown w/ Daz Smith & Team

Get your 1775 Coffee starter kit worth $200 for only $99. Only 1000 kits available - get it while you can: https://1775coffee.com/Sarah - Use code "Sarah" to save 15%

The Future Forecasters Group returns with the incredible Rabbit Hole team, led by legendary remote viewer Daz Smith. This episode features some of the most talented and experienced remote viewers in the world, diving into the most compelling mysteries in human history.

We kick things off with insights about the surface of Mars—what’s really there, and what remote viewing has revealed. Then we journey into one of the most mysterious relics of all time: the Shroud of Turin. You’ll hear surprising revelations that may challenge conventional narratives and open the door to deeper questions.

Along the way, we explore the mechanics, limitations, and potential of remote viewing itself—how it works, what it can uncover, and why it may be one of the most underappreciated tools for uncovering truth.

This is just the beginning. We’ll be taking more deep dives into the Rabbit Hole in upcoming episodes—so buckle up and come explore the edge of known reality with us.

You can learn more or take classes yourself at https://futureforecastinggroup.com

