X22 REPORT Ep. 2800b - [DS] Has No Ammunition To Challenge The Big Lie, Operation Offensive, MIL-CIV Alliance

X22 REPORT - Political/GeoPolitical Newx Ep. 2800b - Jun 15

[DS] Has No Ammunition To Challenge The Big Lie, Operation Offensive, MIL-CIV Alliance





The [DS] has no ammunition to challenge the big lie. Trump and the patriots are pushing operation offensive and winning. The red wave is coming. For the plan to work Trump and the military needed the people's support, plus they needed the people change the local elections and remove the corrupt politicians. This is happening, the midterms will signal the way forward. The [DS] will be destroyed by the MIL-CIV Alliance.





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