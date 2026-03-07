BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Night over Tehran was once again intense. Explosions were heard both in the eastern parts of the city and around the Mehrabad International Airport
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
100 views • 1 day ago

And We’re Striking Your Airport Too - Rybar

The night over Tehran was once again intense. Explosions were heard both in the eastern parts of the city and around the Mehrabad International Airport.

🖍Earlier, the IDF claimed multiple strikes on the airport in the Iranian capital, allegedly destroying air defense and intelligence systems. There were also reports that Israeli forces targeted mock-up aircraft painted on the runway.

🚩Last night, a tall column of smoke rose above the airport. It is likely that the IDF conducted another airstrike. Strikes were also recorded in the Ekbatan district of Tehran, located north of the airport. This was probably collateral damage from attacks on Mehrabad, as the district is almost empty.

📌There are reports that a Boeing KC-747 of the Iranian Air Force, purchased back in the Pahlavi era, was hit in the attack—explaining the large column of smoke. However, it is doubtful this loss will significantly hinder Iran’s ability to conduct military operations.  

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
