© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trade unions rally in Paris. Protesters demand Macron's resignation, higher wages and social guarantees.
Adding:
59% of French voters want Macron to resign – Oxoda poll
and: Macron will address the nation on Thursday, to explain why his government lasted less than most New Year’s resolutions. (no video yet or do I care if found?)