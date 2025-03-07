Fadel Abu Samra is Free After 23 Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The released prisoner Fadel Shahada Abu Samra from Yatta, south of Hebron, was sentenced to 30 years by the occupation. After enduring 23 years behind bars, he has finally regained his freedom.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 31/01/2025
