Overhead Press at 92% of PR on Singles Night
IronGrandpa
Published a day ago |

Overhead Press at 92% of PR on Singles Night. My Max PR is 200lbs. Like to see 205- 215 soon. Love to get a 225 but at 69 that might be a little to far.

longevityweight liftingstrength training

