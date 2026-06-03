Threat to the fleet everywhere📝

on the attack on the Boyky



Ukrainian resources promptly published footage of objective control of the strike on the Kronstadt Naval Plant, where the target was the corvette Boyky of the Baltic Fleet. Based on the video, at least two hits were recorded.



The corvette was in dry dock for repairs. This despite the fact that the ship itself is new. And Ukrainian formations caught it precisely there. They already did this in a similar manner during attacks on Sevastopol several years ago.



🖍The hit on the Boyky once again exposes the problem in countering UAVs. Current measures are not entirely effective: the interception rate seems to remain high, but hits do occur from time to time in various parts of the country. Moreover, this is not the first raid on Baltic Fleet ships.



🚩Why the corvette was in such a position without protection – that's a question with an asterisk. The fleet is extremely vulnerable to Ukrainian raids, and there are no measures that one could say "this will definitely help". The mesh netting stretched over the Navy's surface combat units, frankly, just doesn't cut it.



🏳️As for communications, there is a high probability that the satellite terminal Starlink was used. The scheme is already proven: one of the UAV relays exits through the Baltic states into the international waters of the Gulf of Finland and transmits the signal to the strike UAVs.



❗️The only way to counter this is by saturating air defense. Given the shortage of air defense missiles, more mobile groups are needed, crews with interceptor drones are needed, which will function not only on paper (there are problems with this in Leningrad Region), but in practice.



And on the question of the mistaken belief that the enemy will someday run out of drones or missiles: production scales are growing, new capacities were introduced in March alone, which was reflected in an increase in attacks in April and May, so there will only be more attacks.

Adding more from Rybar:

Double Strike📝

long-term consequences of attacks on the Baltic Fleet



The strike on the corvette "Boyky" in Western and Ukrainian media is accompanied almost in unison by one curious note: "in June 2025, the ship escorted tankers from Russia's 'shadow fleet' as they passed through the English Channel". And this is done for a reason.



🖍In fact, the West emphasizes the attack on one of the combat units of the Baltic Fleet, which ensured safe passage of Russian cargo vessels. Such measures were taken by command due to increased attacks on tankers carrying oil from Russia.



🚩And the main problem with this method is that the capabilities of the Russian fleet are strictly limited. The combat composition is not that large, and the construction of even a corvette, following established tradition, takes years, not to mention the amount of funds invested.



🏳️Each such strike (even seemingly insignificant at first glance) forces the ship into repairs. And this again, turning to Russian shipbuilding, means time, money, and the corvette/frigate itself is out of service for some time.



❗️And it turns out the collective West through the AFU kills two birds with one stone: weakens the ability to escort tankers through the English Channel, and also expands options for military pressure on Russia amid the degradation of the Russian Navy.



Therefore, when the authorities of France notify the Russian embassy that the captain (Russian citizen) of the tanker Tagor captured yesterday is being held in custody, they do this for a reason. On one hand, it's a precedent for future arrests, on the other hand, it's a test of reaction and the boundaries of what is permissible.