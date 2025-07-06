BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡ RED ALERT WARNING! BLOOD RED TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE OVER JERUSALEM SEPTEMBER 7TH AT EXACTLY 9/11 P.M. .
End the global reset
End the global reset
77 followers
1
136 views • 1 day ago

We have a major eclipse coming up in exactly two months from now. on September 7th 2025 a major eclipse is going to happen over Jerusalem that is not going to happen anywhere near this case for the next 100 years. they were not even be lunar eclipses over Jerusalem till about 20:31 so that makes this eclipse and too much from now the very long we should be watching. I want to go over this eclipse as quick as possible and show you that this is the sign for the next marker in the prophetic road map. Big things are about to happen


You can email me for questions or comments app [email protected]


⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS



[email protected]



NOTE: FOR SOME REASON PAYPAL WILL ONLY LET YOU CLICK ON GOODS AND SERVICES SO THAT IS OKAY THERE IS NO CHARGE. I AM NOT TECHNOLOGICALLY SMART ON HOW TO CORRECT IT. BUT I DO NOT HAVE GOODS AND SERVICES. BUT IT WILL GO THROUGH. THANK YOU



PROOF THAT THE ECLIPSE IS AT MAXIMUM AT 9:11 P.M. JERUSALEM TIME


https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/israel/jerusalem?iso=20250907

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
Related videos
