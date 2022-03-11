Biden Blames Everyone and Everything on Run Away Inflation - More Pain Ahead !

Friday morning, the Wall Street Journal reported that Democrats have 'lost ground' over key issues - primarily inflation and the economy, which 50% cited as a top issue.



A majority of voters, 63%, said they disapproved of Mr. Biden’s handling of rising costs, the president’s worst rating on six policy issues surveyed in the poll. Meanwhile, 47% of voters said Republicans were better able to handle inflation, compared with 30% who preferred Democrats. -WSJ



"The mood of the country hasn’t gotten any better since the last poll. In fact, it’s gotten a little worse," said John Anzalone, the lead pollster in Biden's 2020 presidential campaign whose firm conducted the survey for the Journal.



The devastating poll comes as the White House has spent the better part of the last week rebranding inflation as the "Putin price hike":

And so, just hours later while speaking with House Democrats at their member retreat in Philadelphia, Biden laid out his case on Friday for why inflation isn't his fault. Instead, Russian President Vladimir Putin, big oil, and the pandemic are the culprits.



"Here are the facts. Democrats didn't cause this problem, Vladimir Putin did," Biden said.



Biden also blamed oil companies and their executives because they "don't want to pump more oil, although they have every capacity to do so. Nothing is slowing them up," he said in response to criticism that his administration's canceling of the KeystoneXL pipeline and Executive Order stopping new oilfield leases is to blame. The administration has repeatedly said that the industry has 9,000 approved leases they can tap into at any time.



WASHINGTON—President Biden and his fellow Democrats have lost ground to Republicans on several of the issues most important to voters, a new Wall Street Journal poll finds, a troubling sign for the party seeking to extend its controlling majority of Congress for another two years.



The new survey showed that 57% of voters remained unhappy with Mr. Biden’s job performance, despite favorable marks for the president’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a recent State of the Union speech, which provided him an opportunity to directly speak to millions of Americans. Just 42% said they approved of Mr. Biden’s performance in office, which was virtually unchanged from the previous Journal poll in mid-November.