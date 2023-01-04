Chris Sky on The First Kevin J. Johnston Show of 2023 - Chris Sky Charges And Court Case Updates

Kevin J. Johnston's 2023 New Year's Resolutions:





1. Weight Loss

The following Foods Are All GONE until July 1, 2023!

- Potatoes

- Potato Chips

- French Fries

- Home Fries

- Donuts

- Ice Cream

- Doritos

- All Sugared Drinks

- BBQ Corn Chips

- Confectionary

- PEANUT M&M's

2. Compliment all ugly women who are cool

And Bring down hot chicks who are VILE!

3. Destroy Feminists - OH YEAH!

4. Hammer people with their stupidity - no mercy - when intelligence fails, call them stupid

5. Hang up on all people when my kids call

7. Ask people for something once ONLY

7. Cut out all useless people

8. Establishing STRONG boundaries - I am not here to serve you

9. Emails 10 bucks, phone calls 75.

10. Call out ALL bad 'freedom fighters'

11. Drive the left-wing CRAZY with silly claims - SHOW BEST LOOKING MAN

12. I am accepting ALL bids for fist fights - contact my lawyer, $30,000 + Referees.





We talk about Artificial Intelligence and how it can lie.





Chris Sky joined us on The First Kevin J. Johnston Show of 2023 - Chris Sky updated us on his bogus Charges And his Court Case Updates.





